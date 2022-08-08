Ukraine and Georgia can become members of NATO, despite having territories occupied by Russia - Volker

Former US State Department Special Representative Kurt Volker believes that Ukraine and Georgia can become NATO members, despite the fact that part of their territories are occupied by Russia.

He considers it possible to apply the so-called Rasmussen Formula, which was proposed two years ago by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. It implies an agreement between NATO and the candidate country that they do not return the occupied territories by force.

"That is, Georgia and NATO declare that neither the former nor the latter support a military operation to return Abkhazia and South Ossetia but support their peaceful reintegration into Georgia. At the same time, there is an agreement on Georgia's accession to NATO under the condition that Article 5 applies only to government-controlled territory, but it only applies to Abkhazia and South Ossetia after their peaceful reintegration into Georgia. That is, there is a formula for Georgia," Volker said.

At the same time, he said, this formula is no longer suitable for Ukraine now, because Russia has ruined such an opportunity with its attack.

"Therefore, I believe that Ukraine must fight to regain all its lands. It is too dangerous to leave any part of Ukraine under Russian occupation. This is what I hear from my Ukrainian friends and colleagues. That is, Ukraine will continue to fight. But if at some point peace is achieved, the Rasmussen formula for Article 5 applies here as well," Volker said.