Ukraine must return everything that Russia temporarily invaded, and the aggressor state must be punished for the crime of aggrievement, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional address to Ukrainians in the evening of August 8.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Zelensky's Facebook.

"After this Russian war against Ukraine, there must be no smoldering or frozen conflict left. Ukraine must return everything that Russia temporarily seized, and the aggressor state must be punished for the crime of aggression. And this is important not only for justice. Only the evident loss of the aggressor, the loss of all its enthusiasm and its international legal responsibility for the aggression are safeguards against any new war.

This is what our diplomats, Office, officials and all those involved in the organization of the global political, economic and legal response to Russian aggression are working on. By protecting our State, we automatically protect everyone who has been or may be threatened by a Terrorist State.

And, of course, the biggest contribution now is made by our military - all Ukrainian heroes who are breaking the Russian terrorist machine on the battlefield," the statement said.

