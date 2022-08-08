International relations need the principle of prevention, - Zelensky on Russian aggression against Georgia and Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recalling the 2008 war in Georgia and the 2014 and 2022 wars in Ukraine initiated by Russia, said that international relations need the principle of prevention to avoid aggression.

As the Head of State noted, Russia's war in Georgia in 2008 has not yet become history, because in his opinion, there is still a threat of further Russian aggression.

"Only now the world has begun to realize the need for real effective instruments to prevent such aggressions and to hold any aggressor accountable. 2008, 2014, 2022 ... but one sense of what happened. Regional and global security mechanisms did not work. That's why the principle of preventiveness, which we insisted on long before February 24, is so necessary in international relations," said Zelensky.

He stressed that the response of the international community to unprovoked and illegal armed aggression prepared by a state must be the same as to the aggression itself.

"We should not wait for strikes and casualties, but act to prevent war," he said.

According to Zelensky, once the Russian war is over in Ukraine, "there should be no smoldering or frozen conflict left."

"This is an important conclusion. Ukraine must return everything that Russia temporarily seized, and the aggressor state must be punished for the crimes of aggression. This is important not only for justice. Only the aggressor's obvious loss, the loss of everything it has captured and its international legal responsibility for the aggression is a fuse against any war," he summarized, adding that Ukrainian diplomats, the President's Office, the Government and all those involved in organizing a global political, economic and legal response to the Russian aggression are working on this.

