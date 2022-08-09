In southern direction, AFU destroyed 23 anti-aircraft guns, enemy "Pantsir" and T-72, - OC "South"
The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile-gun complex "Pantsir-S1" and the T-72 tank.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".
"The enemy is missing 23 rocket launchers, another anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1", a T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", five cars, including armored ones," the message says.
It is noted that our aviation struck a concentration of manpower, weapons, and equipment of the Russian occupying forces near Snihurivka. The results are being investigated.
OC "South" notes that "the situation is steadily tense."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password