In southern direction, AFU destroyed 23 anti-aircraft guns, enemy "Pantsir" and T-72, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile-gun complex "Pantsir-S1" and the T-72 tank.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".

"The enemy is missing 23 rocket launchers, another anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1", a T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", five cars, including armored ones," the message says.

It is noted that our aviation struck a concentration of manpower, weapons, and equipment of the Russian occupying forces near Snihurivka. The results are being investigated.

OC "South" notes that "the situation is steadily tense."

