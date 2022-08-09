Ukrainian defenders neutralized reconnaissance groups in areas of Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk region, - General Staff

The AFU neutralized Russian reconnaissance groups in the Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka regions of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the AFU as of 06:00 a.m. on August 9.

Thus, the one hundred and sixty-seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. They are conducting demonstration actions with the aim of restraining the maneuver of units of our troops and preventing their transfer to other directions.

The enemy shelled our positions with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Katerynivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Mezenivka villages of the Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance near Hay and Shalyhine.

Read more: Russian troops struck 16 settlements in Donetsk region within day. 47 destructions per day were recorded, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the Sloboda direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations to hold previously occupied lines and prevent the offensive of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy is trying to detect the construction of the defense system of our troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers fired tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Duvanka, Prudianka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Cherkasski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bayrak, Stary Saltiv, Bazaliivka, Korobochkine, Andriivka, Milove, Chuguiiv, and Chepil. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance..

Conducted an airstrike near Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Brazhkivka, Karnaukhivka, Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Protopopivka, Adamivka, Zalyman, Mazanivka, and Dolyna with artillery.

In the Donetsk direction, with the support of operational-tactical and army aviation, the enemy is conducting offensive battles in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, trying to dislodge our units from the occupied lines with artillery fire.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired near Hryhorivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamiansky, Zakitne, and Ivano-Dariivka.

Watch more: In Mazanivka village, Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two IFVs, T-72B tank and MT-LB. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy artillery fire was recorded in the direction of Soledar, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Vyiimka, and Vershyna. Near the latter, as well as Zaytsevo, Dacha, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Spirne, the enemy used aviation.

The occupiers tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, and Bakhmut settlements. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and forced the invaders to flee. With the same result, the enemy led an offensive near Zaitsevo.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded near Vodyane, Pisky, Nevelske, Novoselivka, Krasnohorivka, and Sukha Balka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Novoselivka, Avdiivka.

The enemy waged offensive battles near Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka, had no success, and retreated.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Orihiv, Shevchenko, Hulyaipilske, Novodanilivka, Stepnohirsk, Olhivske, Kamianske and Novosilka were shelled. Airstrikes were recorded near Velyka Novosilka, Shcherbaky and Novosilka.

Our defenders neutralized reconnaissance groups in the Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka districts.

The enemy is conducting a defensive operation in the South Buh direction. Actively uses army aviation. In order to restrain our troops, he carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Lupareve, Ukrainka, Luch, Myrne, Blahodatne, Novorossiyske, Shiroke, Partizanske, Plotnytske, Biloihrka, Osokorivka, and Kniazivka.

Read more: Approximately 10 ships are constantly kept by occupiers in Black Sea - Defense Forces of South

Airstrikes near Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Osokorivka, and Olhine.

Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance in the areas of Bilohirka, Murakhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenkivka, and Mykolaivka.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The enemy's aviation group conducts systematic combat operations to support the actions of ground groups. Efforts are focused on hitting military facilities in the Donetsk direction.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire successfully at concentrations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and warehouses with ammunition. As a result of the losses, the enemy's personnel in many areas refused to go into battle and resorted to sabotage.