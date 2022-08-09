At night, Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, they fired three times at Nikopol from "Hrad", 120 rockets were fired, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army set fire to two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Synelnikovo.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of intense shelling... The Russian army covered two districts with fire - Nikopol and Synelnikovo.

At night, Nikopol was fired three times from "Hrad". 120 rockets flew into the city! Several residential buildings were damaged. Workshops, workshops, administrative premises, and cars were mutilated at three enterprises.

An employee of one of the enterprises was injured. A 46-year-old man was hospitalized with a fracture.

In the Synelnikovo district, Velikomykhailiv came under fire. There is destruction of housing.

Previously, there were no casualties.

In other areas, the night was quiet, and for the moment it is calm," the message reads.

