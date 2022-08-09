Russian army shelled Kharkiv again, series of explosions rang out in city at night, - Terekhov

At night, Kharkiv was shelled again. Approximately at 2:10 a.m., a series of explosions, at least four, rang out.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Currently, the rescuers were able to detect only two consequences of the night flights. In the Industrial District, an electric pole and tram tracks were actually damaged in the wasteland. Another flight in the district of circumferential is next to a two-story building that has nothing to do with the military infrastructure. The facade, partially the roof, were damaged by shrapnel. the windows were broken," the message states.

As noted, there is no information about the victims.

