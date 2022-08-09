Occupiers are trying to hold occupied lines and prevent offensive of AFU in Sloboda direction, - General Staff
In the Sloboda direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations in order to hold the previously occupied lines and prevent the offensive of Ukrainian soldiers.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"In the Sloboda direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the previously occupied borders and preventing the offensive of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy is trying to detect the construction of the defense system of our troops," the message states.
