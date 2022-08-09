Occupiers are trying to hold occupied lines and prevent offensive of AFU in Sloboda direction, - General Staff

In the Sloboda direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations in order to hold the previously occupied lines and prevent the offensive of Ukrainian soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

