USA provided Ukraine with anti-radar missiles, - Pentagon

In previous military aid packages, the United States provided Ukraine with anti-radar missiles.

"In recent military aid packages, we have included a number of anti-radar missiles that can be fired from Ukrainian aircraft and can affect Russian radars and other things," Colin Kahl said during a press briefing on Monday.

Kahl also added that the US and allies have helped Ukraine with spare parts and other parts to get more Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets into the sky.

Previously, the Pentagon did not officially announce the provision of anti-radar missiles to Ukraine. However, at the end of July, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated in an interview with the Ukrainian mass media that the AFU will receive such weapons from the United States.

"We will receive special anti-radar missiles, which we used to have. This will allow us and you to effectively destroy their (the enemy. - Ed.) radar system, essentially blind the enemy, which will give us the opportunity to gain an advantage for a counteroffensive later," he said then Reznikov.

