If everyone helped like Germany, war would have ended long time ago with victory of Russia, - Mateusz Morawiecki

Russia would have defeated Ukraine a long time ago if the rest of the countries helped the defense forces as much as Germany does - the first economy in Europe.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote about this in the author's column of The Spectator

"If Europe had sent weapons to Ukraine on the same scale and at the same pace as Germany, the war would have ended a long time ago - with Russia's absolute victory," he said, and noted that "Europe would be on the eve of another war."

And today, Morawiecki continued, any voice in the West that "it is necessary to limit the supply of weapons to Ukraine" or to loosen sanctions, or "to bring "both sides" (that is, the aggressor and his victim) to dialogue is a sign of Putin's weakness."

"The truth is that Europe is much stronger than Russia," he emphasized, adding, however, that Europe "needs to wake up." If Europe really wants to talk about democratic values, then, writes the Polish Prime Minister, "the time has come for a big reckoning with the conscience of Europe."

"For too long, the most important value for many countries was the low price of Russian gas. However, now we know that it could be so low because the "blood tax" that Ukraine pays today was not added to it," he said.