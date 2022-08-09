Two more ships with agricultural products left Chornomorsk

On Tuesday morning, two more dry cargoes left the port of Chornomorsk through the "grain corridor": the OCEAN LION ship is headed for South Korea with a cargo of corn, and the RAHM YACI ship with a cargo of sunflower cake is headed for Istanbul.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Turkey on Twitter.

"This morning, the Liberian-flagged vessel OCEAN LION departed from Chornomorsk to South Korea with 64,720 tons of corn, the Turkish-flagged vessel RAHMİ YAĞCI also departed from Chornomorsk to deliver 5,300 tons of sunflower cake to Istanbul," the message said.

It is also noted that an inspection of the four ships anchored in the Akhirkapa area at night will be conducted in the coming hours.

