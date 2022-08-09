Russian poll: 65% of Russians want peace with Ukraine, but 60% would support new offensive on Kyiv

Russian mass media published the results of a public opinion poll, according to which 65% of Russians support the decision to stop the war in Ukraine and sign a peace agreement. At the same time, 60% are ready to support a new attack on the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian publication Kommersant wrote about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Russian Field survey, 65% of Russians would approve of Vladimir Putin's decision to stop the military operation in Ukraine and sign a peace agreement.

At the same time, 60% of respondents would also support the Russian president's intention to launch a new attack on Kyiv.

In general, 52% of those polled spoke in favor of continuing the military operation, and 38% were in favor of moving to peace negotiations.

The ratio of supporters and opponents of the war has practically not changed since mid-March, the authors of the study note.

59% of Russians believe that the so-called "military operation" in Ukraine has dragged on, 28% of survey participants hold the opposite opinion.

Almost two-thirds of Russian men (62%) are not ready to personally participate in hostilities in Ukraine. 29% of respondents said they would like to participate in a "special operation", and people aged 45 to 59 (37%) admit this most often, while only 23% of men aged 18 to 29 do.

There are also few people willing to help the Russian military financially: 67% are not at all ready to donate their own funds to support the war, and 12% agree to spend no more than 1,000 rubles a month on this.

The research was conducted by telephone survey on July 28-31. 1,609 respondents in eight federal districts took part in it.

The authors of the study warn that its results on a number of questions about what is happening in Ukraine may not correspond to the real situation, since "Russians are afraid to talk about this topic", in particular, "refusals have increased, sincerity has decreased."