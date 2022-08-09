Passport of Russian Federation, received at TOT, is ticket to enemy army, - Ministry of Reintegration

For several months now, the Russian occupiers have been trying to forcibly carry out passporting at the TOT.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration, the Donetsk Regional State Administration reports this.

"Their strategic goal is to legalize their temporary "power" and prepare the ground for holding pseudo-referendums, as well as to include as many Ukrainians as possible in the lists to forcefully mobilize them into their army.



All citizens of working age who receive a passport of the Russian Federation automatically enter the ranks of potential soldiers of the occupation army. The occupiers have suffered huge losses at the front - according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, since February 24, they have already exceeded 42,000 people. Therefore, the enemy will more and more frequently renew his army through violent mobilization at the expense of "passportized" Ukrainians," the report says.

Thus, earlier Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated that forced passporting of the population of TOT is a crime on international level and Ukraine is already preparing lawsuits before the courts. All those involved in the crime will be held accountable.