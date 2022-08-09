Russia says that Ukraine has stopped transit of oil to Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic

The Russian company "Transnafta" declares that Ukraine has stopped the transit of oil through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Previously, "Transnafta" did not pay for transportation - it says that it is because of EU sanctions.

This is stated in a message on the company's website, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukrtransnafta JSC has stopped the provision of oil transportation services on the territory of Ukraine from 04.08.2022 due to the lack of cash receipts for the specified services," the message says.

The Russians claim that they cannot pay for transit due to EU sanctions. They say that they transferred the payment for transport services, but the funds returned to the account.

We will remind you that in December 2019, the oil transportation agreement between Ukrtransnafta and Transnafta was extended until January 1, 2030.

The "Druzhba" oil pipeline is divided into northern and southern branches. The northern branch passes through Belarus and Poland to Germany, and the southern branch passes through Ukraine to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

The contract between "Ukrtransnafta" and "Transnafta" was concluded on November 16, 2004. This contract does not define mandatory fixed volumes of oil pumping. The tariff rate for it is determined by additional agreements.