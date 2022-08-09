Amnesty International researcher Rovera was not worried about Russian bombings, but about presence of AFU in abandoned college in Bakhmut, - New Zealand journalist Match

Amnesty International researcher Donatella Rovera, who visited the war zone, was prejudiced against the presence of Ukrainian troops in the abandoned college in Bakhmut and openly spoke about the fact that the Armed Forces should avoid taking positions in the settlement. According to her logic, this is a "violation of international humanitarian law."

This was reported by New Zealand journalist Tom Match, commenting on the scandalous Amnesty International report on Ukraine. The translation of Matcha's comment was published on Facebook by Andrii Oblohyn, Censor.NET informs.

"Donatella Rovera and I sat in the kitchen of our hotel in Kramatorsk, the administrative capital of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, and we could hear the rumble of artillery outside the windows every hour. Rather than expressing shock at the relentless Russian bombardment, Amnesty staff seemed far more concerned that the fact that a unit of the Ukrainian army was hiding in the basement of the college building," the journalist recalls.

According to him, they were all in that building: an abandoned language school in the front-line town of Bakhmut, which had been turned into a temporary barracks for the Ukrainian unit.

"This is not a war crime. The military has every right to set up in an evacuated educational institution, although, of course, this building can no longer claim civilian protection, and there was a mostly abandoned civilian residential building above the road, which was not completely evacuated," he adds. he.

But Rovera, he said, insisted that such a military presence in the settlement was a "violation of international humanitarian law."

He then publishes the content of his conversation with Rovera on the said topic:

"When I asked her about how the Ukrainian army should protect the settlement, she said that it doesn't matter. According to this logic, I continued, Ukraine will have to give up large cities such as Kharkiv. "Well, they should avoid taking positions in the settlement if possible," she replied. "International humanitarian law is very clear about this."

"I suggested that her forthcoming Amnesty International report would be poorly received if it did not distinguish between defensive and offensive operations in urban areas. But it turned out that the authors decided in advance: Ukraine is putting its own civilian population at risk, simply trying to protect its cities," says Match.

"Another error in the report that I witnessed. Regarding the evacuation of the civilian population, Amnesty International said that it was "not aware of Ukrainian military personnel stationed in civilian buildings in residential areas asking or helping civilians to evacuate nearby buildings. In fact, Ukrainian authorities and the military often insisted that civilians leave active combat zones and offered evacuation assistance to those who wanted to do so," he claims.

"I was in one of the places mentioned in the Amnesty International report, a school block in the city of Lysychansk, which was under fire, with Ukrainian soldiers as they offered evacuation transport to all civilians who wanted to leave. Three did so and we rode with them back to safer places. I reported all this at the time. Donatella Rovera then also appeared as an expert witness in a CBS documentary, claiming that only 30% of Western weapons supplied reach the front: a figure that cannot be verified. She said that "we have no way of knowing where these weapons are going," the journalist continued.

He reminds that, given the risks of interception by Russian missiles, the location of weapons supplied to Ukraine is one of the most closely guarded military secrets in the world and is unlikely to be revealed to an Amnesty International researcher. CBS later retracted the segment and said it would re-release the documentary later with more recent information."

It will be recalled that the Amnesty International organization published a report in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it "creates its bases in populated areas."

The document was criticized in Ukraine and other countries. In particular, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the report shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned as a sign of disagreement with the position of the organization

Amnesty International later apologized for the "distress and anger" its findings had caused, but did not retract them.