Instagram deleted page of Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal

Instagram deleted the page of the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to social networks.

When trying to go to the link where the account was located, the social network says "The link you went to may be damaged or the page may have been deleted."

A day earlier, the network was shaken by a post about the rescue of the captured defenders of "Azovstal", which talked about the preparation of the occupiers for a show trial against them. It later became known that the account that shared the post has nothing to do with the families of Ukrainian defenders. Moreover, they urged against sharing messages posted by unverified accounts, including this one. But the very next day, the Association's account was deleted.

Hanna Naumenko, the fiancee of the captured defender of "Azovstal", said in a comment on channel 24 that the page of the Association simply disappeared in the morning.

"Yesterday, we put up a post in response to this widespread news about the lynching (defenders of "Azovstal" in the Mariupol Theater - Channel 24). We had more than a thousand subscribers in one moment. And then, just this morning, the page was deleted. I am more than sure that this is the work of those 17 million subscribers who were on that channel," the girl said.

It should be noted that on the morning of August 9, the Association's Instagram page was still available. A similar page of the Association in Telegram remains available, but at the moment there are no comments on the deletion of the Instagram account.