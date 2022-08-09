Ukraine will return some key territories by end of year, there will be successful counteroffensive, - Volker

By the end of the year, Ukraine will conduct a successful counteroffensive and return some key territories currently captured by the Russians.

Such a forecast was voiced by the former special representative of the US State Department for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Volker believes that Ukraine will regain "some key territories" by the end of 2022 as a result of a successful counteroffensive.

"Next year, we will see further attempts by Ukraine to knock the Russians out of their land, probably also, to a certain extent, successful. At the same time, winter will affect the Ukrainian army, but it will also affect the Russian army, and it is now too stretched, it is further from its land, it will be more difficult for their military to receive supplies of food, fuel, and weapons," the diplomat said.

Walker said that a difficult winter for the Russian army will create opportunities for Ukraine already in the winter, and the Russians will be exhausted in the spring.

"That's why I wouldn't say that what has been conquered as of autumn is the border of Ukraine. Yes, there will probably be a pause in the winter, but it will not benefit Russia," he summarized.