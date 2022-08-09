In near future, US will not supply Ukraine with additional HIMARS. Ukrainians cope well with already available number of systems, - Deputy Minister of Defense Kahl

The US does not plan to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with additional HIMARS in the near future, but instead will focus on ensuring a continuous supply of ammunition to them.

This was announced by US Deputy Defense Minister Colin Kahl, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Why aren't we seeing more HIMARS and more M777 howitzers, as opposed to munitions and GMLRS; right now, I think -- you know, first of all, we've shipped 16 HIMARS systems, which is actually quite a lot. Again, those aren't the systems , which we estimate you need in the hundreds to have the kind of effect they have. These are high-precision systems for very specific types of targets, and the Ukrainians use them as such," Kahl emphasized.

In addition, he recalled, Great Britain will provide Ukraine with three M270 MRS systems, which are based on a different type of chassis, but use the same missiles as HIMARS, and Germany has pledged to provide three more.

"So our assessment is actually that the Ukrainians are doing pretty well with the number of systems they already have, and actually the priority right now is to ensure a steady flow of GMLRS. The same goes for the M777 howitzers, where we've actually provided a very large number of systems. So are allies and partners, and now the priority is to make sure that the Ukrainians have the ammunition to keep them in the fight," Kahl said.

Read more: Ukraine will return some key territories by end of year, there will be successful counteroffensive, - Volker