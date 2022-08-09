Russian mass media write about at least 7 flights to objects in occupied Crimea. Ambulances and fire engines are on their way, and sanitation services are involved. VIDEO
The Russian mass media write about at least seven flights to objects in the occupied Crimea.
Censor.NET
Tourists and local residents began to flee from Novofedorivka en masse. There were traffic jams on the way out of the city.
Ambulances and fire trucks are going in the opposite direction. Sanaviation was directed to the place of the explosion.
"So far, I can only confirm the very fact of several explosions in the Novofedorivka area. I ask everyone to wait for official reports and not create versions," said the Crimean puppet Aksyonov. He also informed that he left for the scene of the incident.
