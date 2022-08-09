ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9682 visitors online
News War
87 922 221

Russian mass media write about at least 7 flights to objects in occupied Crimea. Ambulances and fire engines are on their way, and sanitation services are involved. VIDEO

The Russian mass media write about at least seven flights to objects in the occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET

Tourists and local residents began to flee from Novofedorivka en masse. There were traffic jams on the way out of the city.

Ambulances and fire trucks are going in the opposite direction. Sanaviation was directed to the place of the explosion.

"So far, I can only confirm the very fact of several explosions in the Novofedorivka area. I ask everyone to wait for official reports and not create versions," said the Crimean puppet Aksyonov. He also informed that he left for the scene of the incident.

Read more: Heads of foreign ministries of EU countries plan to discuss ban on visas for Russians, - Stefanchuk

Author: 

explosion (1541) Crimea (2220)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 