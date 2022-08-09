Heads of foreign ministries of EU countries plan to discuss ban on visas for Russians, - Stefanchuk

The heads of the ministries of foreign affairs of the countries of the European Union plan to discuss the issue of banning visas for citizens of the Russian Federation at the end of August.

As Censor.NET reports, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced this on Facebook.

"When there is no collective "yes" yet, but there is an individual position. One by one, the countries of the European Union refuse to issue visas to Russians. And this does not require long discussions and extensive discussions. Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium are countries that do not hesitantly, they introduce restrictions and show the Russians that they are not welcome in Europe," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, everyone finally understood that living in a civilized world and promoting war are incompatible things.

Stefanchuk emphasized that from now on, Russians will not be able to come to world capitals during vacations, "enjoy the benefits to which they have contributed nothing, and carry their propaganda and praise their way of life."

"Welcome to the USSR, you wanted it, didn't you? Now it's just for you: magical landscapes of Mukhosransk, a picturesque sunrise in Zazhopinsk, culinary wonders in Zadryshchensk and unforgettable nights in Novo-f@ckin", Stefanchuk noted.

Read more: Passport of Russian Federation, received at TOT, is ticket to enemy army, - Ministry of Reintegration

He said that at the end of August, the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries should meet and discuss the issue of banning visas for Russians at the European level.

"I predict that this will be the shortest discussion and unanimous approval", - stressed the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.