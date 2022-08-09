In direction of Bakhmut, assault of occupiers in area of Spirne was repulsed, in direction of Vershyn, enemy has partial success - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 9, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 167 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions. On the latter, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery near Mykolaivka, Chernihiv Region, and the settlements of Katerynivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Mezenivka in Sumy region. In order to clarify the position of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the area of ​​the villages of Hai, in Chernihiv region and Shalygin, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Ridne, Sosnivka, Prudyanka, Slatine, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Petrivka, Chepil, Pechenyhi, Slobozhanske with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. An airstrike was carried out near Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to conduct assault actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions. In order to constrain the actions of our units and prevent regrouping, it continues systematic shelling of positions along the contact line. Leads the reorganization of units of the Eastern Military District operating in the specified direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Mayaki, Hryhorivka, Piskunivka, Verkhnokamyanskyi, Platonivka, and Serebryanka, as well as an airstrike near Hryhorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers used artillery and tanks for fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Soledar, Zaytseve, Toretsk, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Kodema and Mayorsk. and airstrikes in the vicinity of Vershina, Veselaya Dolyna, Zaytsevo, Dacha, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Spirne.

The enemy went on an assault in the Spirn region in units, came under the dagger fire of our soldiers and retreated chaotically. The occupiers also tried to involve reconnaissance groups in the Ivano-Dariivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, and Soledar districts. After being hit by fire from our defenders, the invaders quickly changed their plans and turned on their heels. Enemy losses are being refined.

The enemy also tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Pidhorodne and Bakhmut, without success, he retreated. In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy launched an offensive in the directions of Yakovlivka, Bakhmut and Zaitseve, without success, and retreated with losses. The enemy has partial success in the direction of Vershina village.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pisky, Nevelske, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka and Novobakhmutivka. Airstrikes were carried out near Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Novoselivka, and Avdiivka. In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy conducted offensive battles near Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, and Piskivy. There was no success.

On the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from tanks and artillery of various types was recorded in the areas of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Novomayorske, Velyka Novosilka, Stepnohirsk, Orihiv, Shcherbaky and Novosilka settlements. The enemy used aviation near Velyka Novosilka, Shcherbaki, Novosilka, Uhledar and Pavlivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining occupied positions. The actions of enemy army aviation intensified. The occupiers shelled the areas of the city of Mykolaiv, as well as the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Lymany, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Kyselyvka, Shyroke, Zeleny Hai, Bila Krynytsia, Nikopol, Knyazuzka, and Dobryanka. The enemy launched airstrikes near Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Osokorivka, and Olhyne. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAV in the vicinity of Bilohirka, Murakhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenkivka, Mykolaivka and Kobzartsi.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian units are firmly holding the defense and continue to successfully carry out the specified fire missions. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.