Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on explosions at airfield in occupied Crimea: We remind you once again about ban on smoking in unspecified places

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the fire on the territory of the military airfield in Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

"Regarding the fire on the territory of the airfield "Saki" in the area of ​​the settlement of Novofedorivka in the Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot establish the cause of the fire, but once again reminds about the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the fact of the fire can be used by Russia in an information war.

"We do not rule out that the occupiers will "accidentally" find some characteristic "chevron", "business card" or even "DNA". By the way, we draw attention to the fact that cotton clothes are very hygienic. Keep calm and trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" - emphasized in the ministry.

We remind you that on Tuesday a series of explosions took place at the military airfield in the Saksky district on the territory of the occupied Crimea.