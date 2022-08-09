From Kherson, after attack on Antoniv bridge, families of Russian military began to be taken out, - RMA

After another strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Antoniv Bridge, families of Russian military personnel who were in the city began to be taken out of Kherson.

This was announced on Facebook by Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the recent strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antoniv and Kakhovka bridges, the occupiers began to panic. Yesterday, the Antoniv bridge was surrounded on both sides, local residents were not allowed in," the RMA reported.

Also, because of these events, the mass deportation of Russian military families who lived in Kherson began, the report says.