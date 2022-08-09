AFU hit an airbase in Crimea with Ukrainian weapons, - The New York Times
Захисники України завдали удару по авіабазі в окупованому Криму, використовуючи зброю українського виробництва.
It was reported by newspaper The New York Times referring to unmentioned "of a Ukrainian high-ranking military official aware of the situation", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to NV.
Newspaper writes that their interlocutor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, "confirmed that Ukrainian forces were behind the attack".
"It was an airbase from which planes regularly took off to hit our troops on the Southern front," the source told the NYT.
The Ukrainian military official did not disclose the type of weapons, but specified that they were Ukrainian-made.
