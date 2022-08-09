An anchor mine torn from its anchoring was found off the seashore in Odesa region

In the South of Odesa region, an anchor mine was blown off the sea shore. Thanks to a timely response and the absence of vacationers on the coast, no one was injured.

As informs Censor.NEТ, it was reported by OC "South".

Military once again stresses that the sea and coast are still not a safe recreational area.

Meanwhile, the enemy ship grouping continues to maneuver in remote safe areas. The manufacturers keep 2 missile carriers with 16 Kalibras and 1 Vdk.

