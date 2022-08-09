USA will provide nearly 90 million dollars for de-mining in Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million for the training of deminers who will de-mine Ukraine.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to Reuters.
The newspaper cites a State Department Spokesman as saying that the money will be used for demining equipment and training. It is expected that within a year it will be able to equip 100 explosive ordnance disposal teams.
It was early reported that Moldova plans to send to Ukraine experienced deminers, who participated in peacekeeping operations in the Balkans.
According to estimates of the State Emergencies Service, it could take up to 10 years to clear mines after the war with Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password