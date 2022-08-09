ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9594 visitors online
News War
966 5

USA will provide nearly 90 million dollars for de-mining in Ukraine

міни

The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million for the training of deminers who will de-mine Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to Reuters.

The newspaper cites a State Department Spokesman as saying that the money will be used for demining equipment and training. It is expected that within a year it will be able to equip 100 explosive ordnance disposal teams.

It was early reported that Moldova plans to send to Ukraine experienced deminers, who participated in peacekeeping operations in the Balkans.

According to estimates of the State Emergencies Service, it could take up to 10 years to clear mines after the war with Russia.

Read more: Almost 30 foreign companies want to demine Ukraine, - SES

Author: 

USA (5619) Ukraine (5839) demining (192)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 