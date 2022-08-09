An occupant tells his mother how he fights in Kherson: " Company commander and Deputy commander were just torn in half, they were loaded into a bag and taken away," - GUR interception. AUDIO

A Russian occupant, while in the Kherson region, tells his mother how he is marauding and about casualties among the Russian invaders.

This was stated in the interception of Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The occupant admits to his mother that he is looting: "- Tell me please, didn't you leave without chains? The chains you're wearing, are they all from the soldiers? - Yes, somewhere I found them, somewhere I took them off...".

He also talks about losses in the unit: "A week ago the Company Commander and Deputy Commander were just flown in... In f#cking trench, they were just torn in half, they were loaded right into a bag and taken away...".

"We are now on the defense here, because there are not enough people to go into attack," describes he the situation in Kherson region.

