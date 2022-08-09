Britain and France will support Ukraine for as long as necessary - Johnson talked to Macron
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their determination to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and to maintain a high level of coordination to meet the military, humanitarian and economic needs of Ukrainians.
The telephone conversation between two leaders is reported by by Elysée Palace Press Servic, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to LigaBussinessInform.
Johnson and Macron agreed that British and French efforts to train and equip Ukrainian troops are important in the war, and that the West cannot be allowed to grow tired of the war, according to a British government press release.
