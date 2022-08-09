ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9594 visitors online
News War
2 786 7

Britain and France will support Ukraine for as long as necessary - Johnson talked to Macron

джонсон,макрон

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their determination to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and to maintain a high level of coordination to meet the military, humanitarian and economic needs of Ukrainians.

The telephone conversation between two leaders is reported by by Elysée Palace Press Servic, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to LigaBussinessInform.

Johnson and Macron agreed that British and French efforts to train and equip Ukrainian troops are important in the war, and that the West cannot be allowed to grow tired of the war, according to a British government press release.

Read more: Johnson and Macron agreed to intensify military assistance to Ukraine

Author: 

Boris Johnson (141) Macron (386)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 