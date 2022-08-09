ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9594 visitors online
News War
1 118 7

Operational Recovery Fund will be created as part of the 2023 State Budget - Schmigal

шмигаль

Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers plans to create within the state budget for 2023 the Country Operational Recovery Fund.

This was said by Prime Minister Denys Schmigal during a government meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We also plan to create an Operational Recovery Fund within the state budget, where international donors will be able to send funds, as well as where the profits of a number of state enterprises can be transferred," Schmigal said.

Read more: State Budget 2023 is being formed with wartime in mind, - Shmyhal

In addition, he noted, the government is working on the possibility that the confiscated Russian assets and resources, first and foremost, will be used for the reconstruction of people's homes.

Author: 

state budget (121) Cabinet of Ministers (1020) Denys Shmyhal (684)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 