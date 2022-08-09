Operational Recovery Fund will be created as part of the 2023 State Budget - Schmigal

Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers plans to create within the state budget for 2023 the Country Operational Recovery Fund.

This was said by Prime Minister Denys Schmigal during a government meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We also plan to create an Operational Recovery Fund within the state budget, where international donors will be able to send funds, as well as where the profits of a number of state enterprises can be transferred," Schmigal said.

In addition, he noted, the government is working on the possibility that the confiscated Russian assets and resources, first and foremost, will be used for the reconstruction of people's homes.