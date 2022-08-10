In south, AFU destroyed command post of Russian BTG, 35 occupants and six pieces of equipment, - OC "South"

In the Southern direction, during the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made seven strikes against the enemy, destroying 35 invaders and six pieces of equipment.

Such data was published on Facebook by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in our operational area remains tense and difficult, but its development is under the control of the defense forces. The enemy continues to conduct combat operations along the occupied line of defense. There are no significant changes in the composition and position. Trying to regain the lost position, the forces of the airborne assault platoon tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the direction of the recently liberated Lozove. Had no success, retreated," the message reads.

During the day, the aggressor launched two missiles and three air strikes against units of the Armed Forces. Five "air-to-air" cruise missiles were fired at Air Force planes. No losses of Ukrainian aviation were allowed.

Instead, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out seven airstrikes: it was recorded that they hit five locations of the enemy's manpower, weapons, and equipment in the Bashtan, Beryslav, and Kherson districts and two strongholds more than 40 km from Kherson.

In the Beryslav district, the enemy also tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance with the help of UAVs. Another "Orlan-10" was accurately grounded by an anti-aircraft missile unit, the Ukrainian military notes.

During the combat day, the following losses of the enemy were confirmed: 35 soldiers, six units of armored vehicles, and vehicles, including a T-72 tank and a command and staff vehicle.

In addition, the ammunition depot in Novooleksiivka and the command and observation post of the battalion tactical group of the enemy's 217th parachute-parachute regiment near the village of Maksym Horky were destroyed.

"The ship group of the enemy fleet, without changes in its composition and tasks, continues to maneuver and carry the threat of a 16-caliber missile attack," in the OC "South" added.