Russian Federation doesn’t want to blame Ukraine for explosions in Crimea, so as not to recognize powerlessness of their air defense, - ISW

Kremlin doesn’t blame Ukraine for the strikes on the airfield in Novofedorivka in Crimea, because that would be evidence of the ineffectiveness of Russian air defense systems.

This is the opinion of researchers from the American Institute for the Study of War, Censor.NET reports.

"The simultaneity of the explosions at two different objects probably excludes the official Russian version of an accidental fire, but does not exclude either sabotage or a long-range missile strike," the report said.

Experts have suggested that Ukraine could have modified its "Neptune" missiles to hit ground targets (as the Russians have done with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles). However, there is currently no evidence to support this hypothesis.

Also remind, on August 9, loud explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea from the Russian air base in Novofedorivka. Russia said that an aviation munition had exploded and that there was allegedly no fire damage. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "cannot determine the cause of the fire" at the airfield of the occupiers in Ukrainian Crimea, but strongly recommends that they study the rules of fire safety and do not smoke where it does not belong. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will definitely return the occupied Crimea, and the Russian war must end on the peninsula, where it began in 2014.