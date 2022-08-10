Liberation of Kherson: "It will be quick. Let they’ll last little longer" - General Marchenko

Ukraine can liberate Kherson soon, and end the active phase of the war by the end of the year.

This opinion is held by General Dmytro Marchenko, who commanded the defense of Mykolaiv at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and has now returned to the southern direction. He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Marchenko says that he cannot name the exact terms and dates of the liberation of Kherson, but residents of the regional center should "be a little patient" because "it will not be as long as everyone expects."

"It will be quick. Let they'll last a little longer. We do not forget them, no one gives up on their people, we will come to their aid, but let them wait. They will see and hear everything in the near future," said the General.

Marchenko noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine can liberate Kherson and end the active phase of the war, after which local hostilities will take place.

The military commander also said that Crimea will be liberated by military means, in particular with the destruction of the Crimean bridge, in order to deprive the occupiers of the opportunity to reinforce their troops from the territory of Russia.