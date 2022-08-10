Russians shelled from "Hrad" Dnipropetrovsk region. 11 people died, 13 were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Nikopol district, the Russian army killed 11 people and wounded 13.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"The enemy shelled the area twice from "Hrad". He directed 80 rockets at residential areas. He deliberately and sneakily struck when people were sleeping in their homes. Marhanets and the Myrove came under fire. In Marhanets, 10 people died, and 11 were injured. Ten people are in hospitals, seven of them are serious," the report states.

In the city, more than 20 high-rise buildings, the CPAS, the Palace of Culture, a dormitory, two schools, the building of the City Council, and several other administrative premises were mutilated. The power line is out of order. Several thousand manganeses without light. Emergency teams of electricians are working.

"One woman died in Vyshchetarasivka of Myrove. Her house was completely destroyed by an enemy projectile. The spouses were injured. The woman is in hospital with injuries. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. The husband is being treated at home," the RMA added.

It is noted that 11 private houses and gas furnaces were damaged in the village. Up to a thousand people without gas.


















