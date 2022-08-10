Judging by explosions, warehouse of Russian aviation weapons was hit in Crimea, - Air Force of AFU

As a result of yesterday’s attack on the "Saky" airbase in the temporarily occupied Crimea, judging by the explosions, the aircraft weapons depot was hit, as a serious detonation took place.

The spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, told about this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

"Regarding the explosion that we saw in the video footage, it is clear that the aviation weapons warehouse was hit. Because there was a serious detonation, it means that the warehouse was hit <…> Any airfield disabled is a very good thing. And also, if a dozen planes are additionally destroyed there, it will be a real small victory," he said.

Read more: Russian Federation doesn’t want to blame Ukraine for explosions in Crimea, so as not to recognize powerlessness of their air defense, - ISW

Ignat reported that Russian Su-30M, Su-24, Il-76, and other aircraft were stationed at this airfield in Novofedorivka. The Saky air base was used by the Russian army to train naval aviation to land on the ship's deck, however, as Ignat reminded, the Russians do not have an aircraft carrier - the only Russian aircraft carrier, the flagship of the Russian Navy and the Northern Fleet, Admiral Kuznetsov, "has already smoked all the seas with its pipe".,

Watch more: This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - its liberation, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The spokesman emphasized that any airfield on the approach to Ukraine is dangerous, and the occupiers' planes took off from this airfield every day. They no longer fly to Zmiiny but patrol the Black Sea around the clock.

Also remind, on August 9, loud explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea from the Russian air base in Novofedorivka.

Russia said that an aviation munition had exploded and that there was allegedly no fire damage. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "cannot determine the cause of the fire" at the airfield of the occupiers in Ukrainian Crimea, but strongly recommends that they study the rules of fire safety and do not smoke where it does not belong.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will definitely return the occupied Crimea, and the Russian war must end on the peninsula, where it began in 2014.