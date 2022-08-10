Rashists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 people died in hospital. Number of victims increased to 13, - RMA

Two wounded people died in the Marhanets hospital during nighttime enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"Two wounded people died in the Marhanets hospital during the nighttime enemy shelling. The doctors fought, but could not save them. At this moment, the night Russian attack in the Nikopol region claimed the lives of 13 civilians. 11 wounded, 5 of them in serious condition." - the message states.

