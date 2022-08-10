Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war -about 42,800 people, 232 planes, 193 helicopters, 1,832 tanks and 4,086 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 10, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 42,800.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 10/08 are approximately :
- personnel - about 42,800 (+160) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 1,832 (+15) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 4,086 (+10) units,
- artillery systems - 971 (+7) units,
- MLRS - 261 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 133 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 232 (+9) units,
- helicopters - 193 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 766 (+9),
- cruise missiles - 185 (+0),
- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,005 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 89 (+2).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.
