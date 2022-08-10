Rashists have been shelling Bilopillia in Sumy region since early morning, hitting from territory of Russian Federation, - RMA
Russian occupying troops fire Bilopillia in the Sumy region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Censor.NET informs.
"Bilopillia : from the very morning under enemy fire from the Russians. The enemy fires from various types of weapons from its territory. Unfortunately, we have the consequences of these shellings. Details later," he noted.
