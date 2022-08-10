Due to provocations of occupiers at ZNPP, local authorities will update population evacuation plans, - Starukh

In the Zaporizhzhia region, plans for population evacuation and algorithms for action of operational services in the event of an emergency at a nuclear plant will be updated.

This was reported on the page of Zaporizhia RMA, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations, representatives of the regional administration and operational services discussed the risks of provocations by invaders and their deliberate shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

After all, as a result of shelling, the station operates with the risk of emergency situations and fires. Because of the potential danger, there is an urgent need to take measures to reduce the possible consequences of the man-made danger associated with the situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Read more: Starukh about terrorist actions of occupants at Zaporizhzhya NPP: This is " a Russian roulette ".

During the discussion of measures to prepare for evacuation, reception and accommodation of the evacuated population in case of the threat of occurrence or occurrence of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the issue of creating a reserve of specialized drugs was considered, which will partially help people protect themselves from the worst consequences of possible exposure. Representatives of operational services and local authorities agreed that the Civilian Evacuation Plan needs to be clarified.

"We must be prepared for any situation, even the worst. In this case, it is better to exercise excessive vigilance than to allow risks due to negligence. That is why all evacuation plans should be reviewed as soon as possible and put in order, check the availability of means of protection for our residents. due to the unpredictability of our enemy, we must urgently work out effective plans, with real evacuation points, all means and transport. In our conditions, time is life," Oleksandr Starukh emphasized.

Read more: In case of damage to only surviving power line, ZNPP will go into blackout mode. This is very dangerous, - head of "Energoatom" Kotin