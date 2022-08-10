Heads of foreign affairs of G7 call on Russian Federation to return control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

The heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries called on Russia to hand over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine’s control.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We appeal to Russia to immediately return full control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, and to return control of all nuclear facilities within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders to ensure the safe operation of these facilities ", the statement says.

The ministers of the G7 countries also welcome the efforts of the head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, to "strengthen nuclear security in Ukraine."

"Against this background, we emphasize the importance of facilitating the mission of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to resolve nuclear safety issues and guarantees while respecting the full sovereignty of Ukraine," the G7 ministers added.

Watch more: In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO