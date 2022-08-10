ENG
After strikes of Armed Forces on bridge in area of Kakhovska HPP, it became unusable, - RMA

Ukrainian defenders hit the bridge in the area of the Kakhovska HPP.

This was reported in Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another ammunition warehouse in Novooleksiivka and the BTG command and observation post in the area of Maksym Gorky village.

The Armed Forces hit the bridge in the area of the Kakhovskaya HPP, after which the bridge became unusable," the message reads.

