Three DPR fighters who fought on side of Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

Based on the evidence collected by SSU investigators, the court found three more militants of the terrorist organization "DPR" guilty of treason and sentenced them to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the SSU.

"All of them were part of the illegal armed formation of the so-called "4th separate motorized rifle battalion of the 119th regiment of the DPR". They were captured at the end of March, during the liberation of Severshchyna (Sumy region)," the report says.

According to the investigation, on February 24, 2022, the mentioned persons, despite the fact that they did not have military professions, voluntarily joined the ranks of the militants, where they received military uniforms, weapons and ammunition for them. At the beginning of March, under the leadership of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, they underwent a short-term military training in the territory of the Belgorod region. After it ended, they were sent to fight in the Sumy direction.

Watch more: In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO

It was established that the occupiers used traitors for:

setting up and strengthening combat positions and checkpoints in temporarily occupied territories;

implementation of traffic control and security functions at checkpoints and enemy positions.

The evidence base collected by SSU investigators allowed them to be sentenced to actual terms of imprisonment. The proceedings were conducted under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: