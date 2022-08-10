Ukrainian special forces are behind attack on airfield in occupied Crimea, - Washington Post

Ukrainian special forces struck the Russian air base in occupied Crimea.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to an unnamed Ukrainian official, Censor.NET reports.

The authors of the material believe that this event will lead to an escalation of the conflict.

At the same time, the publication writes, the attack on occupied Crimea demonstrates that Ukraine can strike at the rear of the Russians and strike from a greater distance.

On August 9, loud explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea from the Russian air base in Novofedorivka.

Russia said that an aviation munition had exploded and that there was allegedly no fire damage. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "cannot determine the cause of the fire" at the airfield of the occupiers in the Ukrainian Crimea, but strongly recommends that they study the rules of fire safety and do not smoke where it does not belong.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will definitely return the occupied Crimea, and the Russian war must end on the peninsula, where it began in 2014.

