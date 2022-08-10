Zelensky held first conversation in history of bilateral relations wit President of Ghana and discussed issue of food security

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, the issue of food security and Ukraine’s support in international organizations.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.

"Had the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo. We talked about Ukraine's support in international organizations, in particular in the UN Security Council, about Ukraine's readiness to continue to be a guarantor of food security in the region. We are actively working on strengthening cooperation with Africa !", Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Watch more: This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - its liberation, - Zelensky. VIDEO