Racists fired at Bakhmut with anti-aircraft guns: 7 dead and 6 wounded are known in advance

Russian occupation troops struck Bakhmut in Donetsk region, previously, 7 civilians were killed, 6 more were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.

"According to the investigation, on August 10, 2022, the enemy army of the Russian Federation shelled the central part of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The invaders' shells hit shops, private houses and high-rise buildings, as a result of which seven civilians were killed, six more were injured by landmines and shrapnel." - the message says.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army once again used the Uragan surface-to-air missile against the civilian population.

"Currently, complete data on the dead and wounded, as well as the number of destroyed houses are being established, fires continue in the city," added the prosecutor's office.

