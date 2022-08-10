3 459 18
Suspension of issuance of Schengen visas to Russians began to be discussed in EU, - DW
The ban on issuing Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation may be included in the new package of sanctions.
According to the DW correspondent, a discussion on this topic also arose in the German government, Censor.NET reports. So far, there is no consensus on this matter. EU countries are expected to discuss this issue at a meeting of foreign ministers in Prague.
We will remind, the day before the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaia Kallas and the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin proposed to stop issuing Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is calling for a ban on Russians entering EU countries.
