Losses of Russian Federation in war in Ukraine limited ability to carry out offensive actions against other countries, - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russia’s offensive potential has significantly decreased after 5 months of war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

According to him, as a result of the aggression against Ukraine, Russia lost many trained soldiers, military equipment and machinery. The losses limited its ability to carry out offensive actions, in particular against Latvia.

"There is no doubt that Russia has devoted a significant portion of its most capable forces to the Ukraine effort, and as a result it has lost a lot of important equipment, mechanized equipment, an extremely large number of troops, killed and wounded. From this point of view, they are less capable than before [a full-scale invasion of Ukraine]," Austin said.

However, in his opinion, the Russian Federation still has significant air and naval forces. During his visit to Latvia on August 9-10, Austin met with government officials and politicians and expressed his gratitude to Latvia for supporting Ukraine and hosting US troops on a rotational basis. He also stated that the US is increasing the intensity of exercises together with its Baltic allies to strengthen combat readiness in the region.