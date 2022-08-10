Attack attempts of occupiers in Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 10, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 168 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polissia directions. According to the available information, since August 9 of this year, in Minsk, under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, meetings with territorial defense units involving conscripts have begun. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Senkivka, Chernihiv region and Havrylova Sloboda, Stari Vyrky, Seredyna-Buda, and Brusky, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy actively conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. Considerable efforts are devoted to improving the logistical support of units operating in the specified direction. He carried out shelling in the vicinity of Svitlychny, Prudyanka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaske and Rusky Tyshki, Verkhny and Stary Saltiv, Korobochkino and Shevelivka. Made an air strike near Husarivka. In order to improve the tactical position, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Petrivka and Husarivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the invaders and forced them to flee back.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Dovhenke, Velika Komyshuvakha, Virnopillia, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia and Dolyna. Near Velika Komyshuvakha, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our troops, they did not succeed, they retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, with the aim of displacing Ukrainian units from the occupied borders, the enemy used barrel, rocket artillery and tanks. For the reconnaissance of logistics support routes and critical infrastructure objects, the UAV conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Verkhnyokamyansk, Hryhorivka, and Sydorove.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired artillery at civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Vershyna. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Vershyna and Vesele. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Kodema, Spirne, Yakovlivka and Soledar with offensive and assault actions, he was unsuccessful, he withdrew.

Artillery shelling continued in the Avdiivka direction near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Pisky, Kurakhovo, Sukha Balka, and Krasnohorivka. Near the latter and Mariinka, the occupiers also used aviation. The enemy carried out offensive actions in the directions of Avdiivka and Pisky, received a decent repulse and retreated.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out shelling near Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bilohiria, Burlatskyi, and Olhivskyi. Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Novosilka, Novodanilivka and Poltavka settlements. Enemy reconnaissance UAVs were operating.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. It continues to actively use UAVs for aerial reconnaissance. He carried out shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Prybuzke, Lymany, Luch, Oleksandrivka, Novomykolaivka, Myrne, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Knyazuzka and Trudoliubivka settlements. Airstrikes in Andriivka, Olhyne and Novohryhorivka districts. Tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting near Lozove. He came under the accurate fire of our soldiers, suffered losses and retreated chaotically.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

