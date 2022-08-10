In Kherson region, occupiers shelled five villages with artillery, there are wounded, - police. PHOTOS

During the day, policemen recorded the consequences of enemy shelling of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

This was reported on the page of the police of the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, the police opened 11 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by servicemen of the Russian army on the territory of the Kherson region.

The villages of Osokorivka, Trudoliubivka, Ivanivka, Nova Shestyrnia and the village of Novovorontsovka were hit by enemy artillery. The occupiers shelled residential quarters. As a result of shelling, local residents are injured, many private homes are unfit for habitation.

The police documented all the war crimes of the Russian army. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.





