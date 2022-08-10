Russian air base in occupied Crimea is absolutely legal target for Armed Forces, - Wallace

Great Britain still does not know the cause of the explosions at the Russian airbase in the occupied Crimea, but it certainly does not consider Russia’s explanation plausible.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said this to the ВВС when he arrived in Denmark for a conference dedicated to helping Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This obviously does not happen because of a thrown butt," said the British minister.

At the same time, he called the "unlikely" version that these explosions could be the result of the impact of missiles given to Ukraine by the West.

In any case, Wallace believes, the Russian air base in Crimea is a perfectly legitimate target for the Ukrainian military.

On August 9, loud explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea from the Russian air base in Novofedorivka.

Russia said that an aviation munition had exploded and that there was allegedly no fire damage. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "cannot determine the cause of the fire" at the airfield of the occupiers in the Ukrainian Crimea, but strongly recommends that they study the rules of fire safety and do not smoke where it does not belong.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will definitely return the occupied Crimea, and the Russian war must end on the peninsula, where it began in 2014.