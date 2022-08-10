Occupants have concentrated about 20 planes around Ukraine for patrolling, - Ihnat

About 20 Russian military aircraft continuously patrol the territory around Ukrainian borders.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to proclamation of Press Secretary of Ukrainian Air Forces Command Yuriy Ignat on the air of telemarathon.

"There are about 20 planes around Ukrainian borders all the time. They patrol 24 by 7. These are aircraft of different types that carry out patrols," Ihnat said.

Earlier, Ihnat stated that as of early July, Russian aviation had not flown into Ukrainian-controlled territory for 2.5 months.

